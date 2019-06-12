Lexington City Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Lexington City Board met in regular session on Tuesday evening, June 4th, with several residents from the Eastgate Subdivision presenting to the board about their concerns about the traffic flow in and out of the Henderson County Sportsplex. The property is owned by the county and they currently have no other access to the ballpark except through the subdivision. The City of Lexington is looking into options to present to the Henderson County School Board and county commission and hopes that they can coordinate with each to help come up with a solution.

The board approved a resolution to authorize the issuance, sale and payment of up to $6,865,000.00 in a refinance of the…

For the complete story, see the June 12th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!