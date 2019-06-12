Deberry Receives Rotary Service Above Self Award

Article by W. Clay Crook-

David Deberry was the special guest speaker at the Lexington Rotary Club on Tuesday, June 11th, at the First Baptist Church. David was invited to speak about his service with the community and was surprised at the end of his presentation with the Rotary’s Service Above Self Award, which is presented to a non-Rotarian in the community who best exemplifies others first.

Neurosarcoidosis is a painful and rare spinal disease, which sometimes confines David to a walker, but he continues to exercise daily to improve his motor skills. David is also a colorectal cancer survivor. Despite these painful and limiting physical conditions, David still makes time to do volunteer coaching, assist with reading programs at Caywood Elementary, and…

For the complete story, see the June 12th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!