Union’s Kelley Named D2CCA All-South Region

Kaitlyn Kelley, a 5-foot-7 freshman from Lexington, Tennessee, earned first team All-Region honors at shortstop. Kelley led the Union University Lady Bulldogs with a .431 average, 56 starts, 55 runs, 81 hits, 21 doubles, 14 home runs and 64 RBI. She also added two triples, had a slugging percentage of .787 and an on-base percentage of .478. She was 7-of-9 in stolen bases, while also posting a .951 fielding percentage with just 10 errors in 204 chances at…

