McCready Discusses Solid Waste Issues at Rotary Club

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Robbie McCready, Lexington Director of Public Works, was the special guest speaker at the May 28th meeting of the Lexington Rotary Club. He spoke about successes and challenges with the Solid Waste Department, which is just one of the duties of public works, which includes streets, parks, and the cemetery. There have been several recent successes, including becoming part of the Hub and Spoke recycling system in March 2018, which reduced many costs, and the recent recycling grant that provided for recycling carts in Lexington, which saved $10,000.00 in funds by eliminating recycling bags. The city is also a recipient of a…

For complete coverage, see the June 5th edition of The Lexington Progress.

