Duante Melton Signs With Jackson State Community College

Article by Kerry Mallard-

Last week, Lexington’s Daunte Melton was surrounded with family and friends as he signed to play basketball with Jackson State Community College. Melton, a 6’4” center/forward, had an outstanding senior season at LHS and will continue his career at JSCC. Daunte averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers this past season. He was named to the all-district team and was a member of the all-academic team. Melton was also named the team’s Most Valuable Player for the 2018-2019 season and was named the Defensive Player of the Year. With the size and quickness Daunte possesses, he will be a great fit in the Jackson State program.

