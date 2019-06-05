County Commission Special Called Meeting

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Commission met in a special called meeting on June 3rd to approve the 2019-2020 budget, and to approve a proposal for AutoZone to lease the Henderson County Multiplex building on Natchez Trace Drive (old Brown Shoe/Altima building). The first of three resolutions for the budget was to keep the property tax rate at the same level as last year’s budget, $2.2832. That resolution also passed a $0.1900 cent for each of the Fire Tax Districts. These districts apply to all areas of the county except for Lexington and Scotts Hill, which have…

For complete coverage, see the June 5th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!