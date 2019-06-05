Bard and Mayo Selected for the Blue-Grey Super Combine in Dallas

Article Submitted-

Myles Mayo and Duerell Bard competed in the Blue-Grey regional combine at Pope John Paul II High in Nashville, Tennessee on May 4, 2019. They were among 150 prospects. Parents, coaches, teammates and the community are excited to say that Myles Mayo and Duerell Bard were two of the 20 selected. On June 29, 2019, the duo will compete with elite prospects from 32 states in the Blue-Grey Super Combine, in Texas, at the AT&T Stadium, which is home of the…

For complete coverage, see the June 5th edition of The Lexington Progress.

