Veterans Cemetery Holds Memorial Day Event

Article by W. Clay Crook-

There was a fabulous turnout as the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery – Parkers Crossroads, held their first Memorial Day ceremony on Thursday, May 23rd. Director Marty Weed gave the welcoming address, with Major General Jeffrey Holmes, Tennessee Adjutant General serving as the guest speaker. Holmes spoke about the significance of Memorial Day, especially in respect to Tennessee, which received the nickname of “Volunteer State” for the willingness of Tennesseans to serve, and in many cases, give their lives in defense of their country and…

For the complete story, see the May 29th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!