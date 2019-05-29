Sowell Named SH Lady Lions Head Softball Coach

The Scotts Hill Lady Lions softball team now has a new, though not so new, head coach. Tyler Sowell will return to the softball field this spring for the Lady Lions after stepping aside this past season. Before stepping away, he was the Lady Lions head coach for several years and help lead the Lady Lions in their most successful stretch ever. Sowell led the Lady Lions to their first state tournament appearance in 2016 and their first state tournament win in 2017. The Lady Lions are coming off a season where they…

For the complete story, see the May 29th edition of The Lexington Progress.

