LHS Lady Tigers State Runner-Up In Class AA

Lexington’s Lady Tigers Softball team finished an outstanding year, last Friday, at the state tournament in Murfreesboro. Lexington made it all the way to the state championship game and finished as the 2nd place team in the state of Tennessee. The Lady Tigers lost to Forrest High School, 3-1, in the championship game and finished the season with a record of 47-6. The Lady Tigers finished as state runner-up for the 4th time in program history. Lexington placed 2nd in 2001, 2011, 2015 and 2019. The championship season came in 2013. The Lady Tigers had not made it to the tournament since 2015 and made the most of the postseason in 2019. Lexington won the district, region, sub-state and…

