LHS Lady Tigers Make History at State Tournament

Not only did the Lexington Lady Tigers make an appearance at the state tournament, they made a little history along the way to the championship game. Lexington opened the tournament with a 5-3 win over Sequatchie County. That set up a game with Creek Wood in the second game of the tournament. It was in the Creek Wood game that the Lady Tigers made history. In the third inning, Creek Wood had the bases loaded and no one out and Lexington turned a triple play. The feat was just the 3rd time in history it had ever been done at a state tournament. Kynlee Burke started the play when she snagged a line drive and threw to first, doubling off the runner. Morgan Russell then threw home and Macy Luxmore tagged the runner from third and taking a place in the history books. Lexington held on to…

