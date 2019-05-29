County Commission Votes to Meet Monthly

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Commission met in a special called meeting on Thursday evening, May 23rd, at the Henderson County Courthouse. Mayor Eddie Bray, upon a recommendation from the County Technical Assistance Service (CTAS), read a proposal to change from quarterly meetings to monthly meetings. “The Henderson County Commission meetings, which are held at 7:00 p.m. quarterly, will be changed to monthly as recommended by CTAS.”

“Regular monthly meetings will be held on the second Tuesday night of each month at 7:00 p.m. The chairman of the commission will have the discretion to…

For the complete story, see the May 29th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!