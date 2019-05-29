Beech Lake Drowning Victim Identified

Article by W. Clay Crook-

On Wednesday, May 29th, Drew Cook, Director of the Henderson County Emergency Management Agency provided the following statement that identified the Memorial Day drowning victim at Beech Lake:

On Monday, May 27th, crews from the Henderson County Rescue squad, West Tennessee Dive, and Lexington Fire Department were dispatched to the swimming area of Beech Lake for a reported drowning. Witnesses reported that a teenage male had went under and never resurfaced.

Crews utilized sonar equipment and divers to locate the victim, 18-year-old Renny Salazar. His body was recovered at approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday night.

Mr. Salazar was from Guatemala and was in the US on a Visitor Visa to be with family who live in the Jackson area. The victim and his family were celebrating the Memorial Day holiday at the lake when tragedy occurred. Mr. Salazar’s death has been ruled as an accidental drowning, according to the Henderson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Again, we’d like to thank those agencies that assisted with this response, and, especially, want to extend our prayers and condolences to Mr. Salazar’s family and friends, here and abroad.

See the complete story in the June 5th edition of The Lexington Progress.

