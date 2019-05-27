Beech Lake Evacuated to Aid Search

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Update 9:15 PM on 5-27-19:

From Drew Cook, EMA Director, at approximately 8:30PM, rescue crews located and recovered the body of the missing swimmer at Beech Lake.

Identification of the victim is being withheld, pending family notification. Updates will be provided in the days to come.

We would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the families affected by this tragedy, as well as give our heartfelt thanks to all the agencies that assisted in this operation.

Original Story:

At 6:57 p.m., Monday, May 27th, the Lexington Police Department made the rounds and broadcast that the gates of Beech Lake would be closing and asked that all lake goers leave the premises. The LPD, EMS, and Lexington Fire Department were all deployed between the roadways, and at the beech area of the lake, while a boat from West Tennessee Dive Rescue and Recovery slowly patrolled just outside the swimming area.

Some viewers at the scene said that emergency responders had been called to search for a missing swimmer.

This is a developing story, but here are no further details at this time.

