LHS Boys’ Soccer: A Look From Within

Article by Blake Franklin-

With all eyes watching and history in the making, the Lexington High School Boys’ Soccer team is continuing its postseason run with a trip to Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The team will compete in the 2019 TSSAA Class AA State Soccer Tournament. Their first game was slated for yesterday, at 1:30 p.m. at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex. Lexington faced the defending state champion, Greenville High School.

In the lead up to this game, I was privileged to be able to speak with a couple of members from the Lexington High School Boys’ Soccer team. In doing so, we spoke about the start-up of the soccer league in Henderson County and finished our discussions with the sub-state game, which leads us all to the exact point of sending the boys off to the state tournament.

Will and Gill Derryberry, the sons of Brad and Tabitha Derryberry, have played soccer in Henderson County from about 5th grade on. These two boys talked highly of their experiences on the soccer fields and some of the people who they looked up to and helped mentor them along the way. Their first coach was Carl Cooley and they talked about how, at this time, they played on the old field at…

For complete coverage, see the May 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!