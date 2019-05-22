History In The Making: LHS Boys’ Soccer Heads to State

Article by Tasha Loftin-

The Lexington High School Boys’ Soccer team is making history with six consecutive 13AA district championships and back-to-back state tournament appearances. The Tigers have had a phenomenal season this year and have worked together towards a great postseason run. The Tigers began their postseason run by winning the district title game, 6-2, against Chester County, on May 9, 2019. The Tigers only allowed two goals the entire tournament and scored a total of 17 goals. Anthony Lucero, Hayden Phillips and Brett Loftin were named to the 13AA All-District team. Will Derryberry, Gill Derryberry, Kevin Hopper and Waylon Langley were named to the All-District Tournament team, coming out of tournament play. Lexington suffered a tough loss in the regional championship game to Dyersburg, 2-1 last week, with Clay Shannon scoring the Tigers only goal in the match. The win would have given the team…

For complete coverage, see the May 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!