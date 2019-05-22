Article by W. Clay Crook-

It was a great turnout on Saturday, May 18th, for the Henderson County Folk Festival sponsored by American Legion Post #77, Lexington, with forty-seven classic cars around the court square and over a dozen vendors. The Masters of Ceremony this year were Mark Ward, Tom Ayers and Hobert Powers, with Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray delivering the invocation. The event started at 8:30 a.m. lasted until 3:00 p.m. with…

