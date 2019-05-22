Dance Resigns As Lady Lions Softball Coach

The Lady Lions will now be looking for a softball coach this summer. Coach Drew Dance announced to the team, last Friday, that he would no longer be the head coach moving forward. In a statement given to The Lexington Progress, Coach Dance said, “I have resigned my position as the head softball coach at Scotts Hill High School. I would like to thank the administration for trusting me with this position during this turbulent time for the program. Secondly, I would like to thank the Scotts Hill softball players for jumping on board with the vision I had for the program and for giving me their best effort and making a late run in the…

For complete coverage, see the May 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

