Alan Reminisces About Entertainment Career in St. Louis

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Barbara Alan came to Lexington when she was sixteen, and then spent many decades in St. Louis as a house singer, and on the road with country music artist Nick Nixon who co-wrote “Teddy Bear.” She remains friends with Barbara Fairchild and her home in Lexington is filled with portraits from her career, including a photo with Charlie Pride. She’s also known Faron Young, Porter Wagoner, Dolly Parton, and Little Jimmy Dickens.

“There were nine of us, but we were all musical,” she said, pointing to a photo of a small ramshackle home that was located just to the right of the Highway 22 Beech River Bridge in the 1930’s and 1940’s. Alan, who is now 80, still goes by her stage name. Her mother wrote her out the words to the old…

For complete coverage, see the May 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!