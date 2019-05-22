2019 Henderson County 4-H Awards Banquest

Article by W. Clay Crook-

It was a grand night at the Otto Britt Fairgrounds Building as young people from all over the county came in to enjoy the annual 4-H Awards Banquet, with over one hundred and fifty youth recognized this year, and over 325 people attending. Special guests included 72nd District Representative Kirk Haston and Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs. The Master of Ceremonies was Hunter Curland, with the Invocation by Dawson Moore, the pledge of allegiance by Matt Roach, Introduction of Guests by Andrew Roach, the Introduction of Sponsors by Emma Walls and Awards presentation by Loren Stanford.