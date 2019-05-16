LHS Names New Girls Basketball Coach

Shelby Pace Bowman was introduced to the Lady Tiger Basketball team Thursday afternoon as the new head coach. Pace is a native of Yuma, Tennessee, and is a 2011 graduate of Clarksburg High School. She was the class salutatorian and earned the Student of the Year Character Award as a senior. While in high school, Pace played basketball, softball, and golf. She was named the Student Athlete of the Year for Carroll County as a senior. From the Fall of 2011 to the Spring of 2014, Pace served as a student assistant coach for the women’s basketball program at Union. After finishing her graduate degree from Union, Pace became an assistant coach at Dresden High School. Pace was selected to replace Bianca Hensley who resigned in April to take the job at Stewarts Creek.

For this and other interesting articles, see the May 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

