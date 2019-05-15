Renfroe to Host Downtown Walking Tours During Fridays in May

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Phillip Renfroe, who serves as the official Henderson County Historian, started off Friday, May 10th, with a historical walking tour of downtown Lexington. “I have wanted to do this for a very long time, and decided that this was the time to start,” Renfroe said as he gathered his initial group for a test tour at the new pavilion on court square. Weather permitting, Renfroe will conduct a forty-five minute or so walking tour of downtown each Friday in May, with the starting point at the pavilion. Reservations aren’t necessary, just be there and ready to walk at 11:00 a.m. Renfroe started with information about each of the first responders that are…

For the complete story, see the May 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.

