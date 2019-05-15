Article by W. Clay Crook-

The theme for this year’s Henderson County Relay for Life Survivor Dinner was “Knocking Cancer Off the Board” with board games and included as many of the table center pieces. Survivors and spouses gathered at the Fellowship Hall of the First Baptist Church, Lexington. Stephania Williams served as the Master of Ceremonies, with the Invocation by Dr. Clay Hallmark, and Bro. Clint Sanders as the guest speaker. They have each walked the track that symbolizes the ongoing fight against cancer by others, or…

For the complete story, see the May 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.

