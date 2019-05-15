Henderson County School Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County School Board met on Thursday evening, May 9th, and started the meeting with a presentation from Brandy Eason, Guidance Counselor at Scotts Hill Elementary, on the first Student Wellness Council. She was introduced by Brenda Scott, who oversees the Coordinated School Health program for the board. Eason said that the program has had a tremendous impact at the school, covering subjects that students face earlier each year such as eating disorders, stress management, loss of loved ones from alcohol and tobacco, and suicide prevention. Board Chairman, Tommy Gordon said that “We need to have this program extended to every school, even if we have to…

For the complete story, see the May 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.

