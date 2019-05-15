DISTRICT CHAMPS!

When the 2019 season began on March 11th, the Lexington Lady Tigers softball team had one goal; get out of the district. The young Lady Tigers went to work and last Friday night they surpassed all expectations and won the 14AA title, with a convincing, 9-1, win over South Side. The district title is the first for Lexington since 2015, which was also the last time the Lady Tigers made it to the state tournament. The win gave Lexington a record of 41-4 on the season and gave them home field advantage in Monday’s Region 7AA semi-final game. With just two seniors on the team, many thought the Lady Tigers were…

