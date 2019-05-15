Commissioner Speaks to Henderson County Alliance Group

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Jeff McCord, the Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development was the special guest speaker for an event hosted by the Henderson County Alliance at the Lexington TCAT on Wednesday, May 8th. Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs and Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray opened and closed the work session on “Building a 21st Century Workforce.”

For this and other interesting articles, see the May 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!