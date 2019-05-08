Tigers Baseball Season Ends

No one knows what might happen when the postseason arrives. The regular season is played in order to seed teams in the district tournament, but when the games begin no one knows how tournaments will go. This year’s 14AA baseball tournament is a prime example. Scotts Hill and Lexington earned the top two seeds in the tournament but after both teams suffered early losses, they met Monday in the loser’s bracket. As a result, Lexington took an…

