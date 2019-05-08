Myracle Speaks on Kirklands Cancer Center- Rotary

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Gina Myracle, Executive Director of the Kirkland Cancer Center, spoke at the April 30th meeting of the Lexington Rotary Club. Myracle has spent 39 years in healthcare and has seen a myriad of improvements and changes in ways to help and service the patient community. Cancer continues to be a major health concern in West Tennessee. The Center’s 2018 Annual report, with the 2017 numbers, showed that there were 114 new cancer diagnosis from Henderson County, which runs about #3 in the area, with Madison at 400, and Gibson County at 241. The Center has been open for five years, the building cost $42 million, and…

