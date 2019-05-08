Mayo Becomes Executive Director of Lexington Housing Authority

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Toywona Teague Mayo became the Executive Director of the Lexington Housing Authority on May 1, 2019, after starting as the interim director on the same date in 2018. She had served as the Deputy Director under Melba Johnson. “I just want to thank all the board commissioners for this opportunity, especially Board Chairman David Beecham and Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs,” Mayo said. Mayo is from Lexington, a graduate of Lexington High School and received…

For complete coverage, see the May 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

