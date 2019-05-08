Man Arrested for Rape of Child, Aggravated Sexual Battery

Kenneth Brian Gilbert, age 45 of Roanoke, Alabama, was arrested by Investigator Crystal Duke, on allegations stemming from a forensic interview of a twelve-year-old female in a north west Henderson County portion of the Cedar Grove area. According to court documents, the victim disclosed the incident in a forensic interview at the Carl Perkins Center in Lexington, the incidents originally occurring between March and April 2016. The charge of Rape of a Child occurred from allegations that Gilbert had…

