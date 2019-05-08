Lady Tigers Roaring in Postseason

After taking an early exit from the postseason the past three years, the Lady Tigers won back to back district games last week and need one more win to qualify for next week’s region tournament. Lexington played host to South Side last night in the winner’s bracket of the 14AA tournament, looking to punch their ticket to tonight’s championship game at 7:00 p.m. and the region semi-finals. A loss would put the Lady Tigers in tonight’s loser’s bracket final at 5:00 p.m. Lexington ran its win streak to 12 consecutive games last week with wins over…

For complete coverage, see the May 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!