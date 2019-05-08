Barricaded Man Leads to Soft Lockdown at Lexington High School

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Lexington High School was on a brief soft lockdown Monday afternoon, May 6th, near dismissal time. Henderson County Director of Schools, Steve Wilkinson, said that law enforcement responded to a call to some apartments near the band building, and that the soft lockdown was precautionary only, and was not related directly to the school or students. Captain Jeff Middleton, of the Lexington Police Department, said that Dakota Montrel Hart, age 28 of Lexington, was arrested after about a three hour barricade situation in the 100 block of Parkview Courts. Authorities were alerted around 12:15 p.m. by Hart’s significant other that he was…

For complete coverage, see the May 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!