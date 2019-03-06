SH Lions Play in First Scrimmage

The Lions played their first preseason scrimmage on Friday, against Camden. The Lions did a lot of good things and some things they can improve on. Head Coach Carl Harken is entering his fourth season running things for the Lions and knows pretty well what to expect in the first scrimmage game, “We are looking at how guys respond in a game environment. The competitive level always increases when you play an opponent, compared to yourself, so we wanted to see how they would…

