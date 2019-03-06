LMS Boys’ Soccer Hosts Jamboree

Over the past weekend, the Lexington Middle School Boys’ Soccer team was able to play their jamboree on Saturday, March 2, 2019, despite the cold temperatures. The teams that were present included LMS, USJ, St. Mary’s and Medina. The jamboree was good for all of the teams to have an opportunity to play outdoors, as Lexington Middle School has been forced to practice indoors for most of the preseason. LMS played USJ for their first match. Wendy Overcast, Head Coach for Lexington Middle School Soccer, stated that…

