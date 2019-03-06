Lady Lions Earn Valuable Experience

The Lady Lions softball team played in a play day, in the frigid temperatures, on Saturday. The Lady Lions played three varsity games and two junior varsity games, in which everyone got to play and get some real game experience.

In the first varsity game, the Lions fell to Dyer County. However, the Lady Lions did come to play as they plated five runs. Leah Atkinson, Hallie Beecham, Joslyn Davis and Kylie Perry all had RBIs in the game. In the second game, the Lady Lions…

For complete coverage, see the March 6th edition of The Lexington Progress

