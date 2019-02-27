Strategic Alliance and Self Defense Speaker Addresses Rotary

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Alfred Felker, owner and lead instructor at Strategic Alliance and Self Defense was the special guest speaker at the Lexington Rotary Club’s February 26th meeting. The Rotary meets every Tuesday at noon for lunch in the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church, Lexington, with catering by Stewart’s Coffee Corner. Strategic Self Reliance and Defense, which started in 2014, is multifaceted and provides various training courses designed for those from all backgrounds who want to develop, or enhance, their knowledge base and skill-set. Courses can range from firearms training to…

For the complete story, see the February 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

