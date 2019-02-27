Parkers Crossroads Lexington to Hold City Elections This Year

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Election Commission announced that two cities in Henderson County will hold elections this year, Parkers Crossroads and Lexington. The City of Parkers Crossroads election day will be held May 7, 2019, with one City Commissioner Race on the ballot. Qualifying ended on February 21st, with incumbent John Simonton as the only one on the ballot. The last day to register to vote for the Parkers Crossroads election will be April 7th. Administrator of Elections, Dan Miller, said that with only one name on the ballot that the early voting date of April 17th won’t be needed. The City of Lexington election will be held September 12, 2019 and will include…

