Lois Yates Turns 106

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Lexington and Henderson County’s oldest citizen, Lois Yates, turned 106 years of age on Thursday, February 21st. Friends and family came in and out Thursday afternoon to wish her a happy birthday at her home. Great nieces and nephews, old friends, young friends, and new friends all enjoyed some time with her. She has been a member of The First United Methodist Church since 1956, and many of the well-wishers enjoyed telling how she never misses a Sunday.

For this and other interesting articles, see the February 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!