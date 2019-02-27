LHS Tigers End Season at 12-18

Lexington started the postseason with a win at McNairy but ended the postseason with a three-game losing streak. The Tigers ended the 2019 season with a record of 12-18. After advancing to the region, with a win over McNairy, the Tigers lost to South Side in the district semifinals, North Side in the consolation game and Crockett County in the region quarterfinals. In the final three games of the season, Lexington played hard and was in the thick of things but…

