Flood Victim Rescued From Darden Roadway

Article by W. Clay Crook-

There are some real tragedies as flood waters continue to rise along the Tennessee River and other water ways, and although Henderson County escaped the calamities that are happening elsewhere, flooded roadways and bridges were still an issue, especially for Benson Rushing of Middleburg. Sunday morning saw our first real sunrise in a while, but Darden Road was covered, and Rushing’s vehicle ended up off the roadway, caught by the wood line in much deeper water. What could have turned into a fatal tragedy turned into a rescue when Glenn and Ashley Newman, along with Gary White, came along around 9:30 a.m. that morning.“We were driving down Darden Road and came to the bottom where the water was crossing the road,” said Ashley Newman. “We spotted the car, and then noticed a person!” Rushing was holding on to a small tree when they arrived, “He barely had his head above water.” Rushing told them that he thought he had been there for about an…

