County Commission Holds Special Called Meeting

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Commission met in a special called session on Monday evening, February 25th, at the Henderson County Courthouse. Notaries approved were Regina Lynn Davis, Pamela J. Myracle, Deborah A. Lunsford, and Diana L. Sellers. The following items were approved for surplus property from the Highway Department for auction: #86 1991 international 2575 dump truck, a 1991 International 2575 dump truck, a 1999 New Holland 5610s tractor with mower (will trade to City of Scotts Hill), a 2000 New Holland 5610s tractor with mower, an asphalt mixer / pug mill, an Etnyre chip spreader, a Stow western roller with trailer, a Grimmer Schmitt 250D air compressor, a Better Built 16′ goose neck trailer (will trade to City of Scotts Hill).

A proposal from Brian Robinson, Southeastern Region Manager for GSM Outdoors, on the old Brown Shoe Company building was tabled by recommendation from the Budget Committee. The committee could not approve the offer from Robinson, but tabling will give him time to resubmit another offer. County Mayor Eddie Bray then asked the commission about the possibility of transferring the parcels on…

For the complete story, see the February 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

