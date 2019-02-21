Lexington Man Wanted in East Jackson Shooting

Release ~

During the course of a homicide investigation, Jackson police developed suspects and issued arrest warrants for Robert Tipler and Teriney McIntosh for the murder of Ronnie Hines.

On February 18th, around 11:10 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Coach Drive in Walker Mobile Home Park off Whitehall Street. Ronnie Hines, 40, of Jackson, was found lying in the roadway. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead from gunshot wounds. Investigators determined that Robert Tipler, 29, of Lexington, shot and killed Hines. After the shooting, Tipler fled the scene in a car driven by Teriney McIntosh, 21, of Jackson. Both are being sought by Jackson police. Investigators are declining to comment on the specific charges that each are facing at this time. Anyone with information about the case or the whereabouts of Tipler or McIntosh is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-8477 (TIPS).

