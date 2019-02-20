Townsend and Slott Arrested on Child Abuse Related Charges

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Two Henderson County men, William Townsend, age 27, and David Slott, age 51, were arrested last week on charges related to Aggravated Child Abuse. Officer Wendy Nichols, of the Lexington Police Department, arrested Townsend for two counts of Aggravated Child Abuse and Neglect on his two male children, ages two and three. The two boys exited the home while Townsend slept, with temperatures outside at 35 degrees and not wearing shoes or coats and were found with knives in their possession. Investigator Crystal Duke arrested Slott on two charges of Criminal Attempt to Commit Aggravated Child Abuse after a referral was received from the Department of Children’s Services when his two minor children tested positive for…

