Scotts Hill Man Appears on Child Porn Charges

Release-

A case on a Scotts Hill resident, Donnie R. Spain, appeared before U.S. District Court Judge Breen, in Jackson, on February 13, 2019. No trial date has been set in the matter, and his next appearance date is March 21st at 10:30 a.m. This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force. The U.S. Attorney’s Office released that Spain was indicted by a federal grand jury on November 15, 2018, for two counts of Distribution of Child Pornography and one count of Possession of Child Pornography, arising out of alleged criminal conduct between…

For complete coverage, see the February 20th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!