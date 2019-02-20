Mayor Powers Presents Certificate and Sign to Coach and Team

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Mayor Jessie Powers of the Town of Scotts Hill proclaimed Thursday, February 13th as the Junior Varsity Lady Lions Appreciation Day. Team members, along with Coach Eric Hampton, visited City Hall and received the framed proclamation and a sign for Scotts Hill Elementary School recognizing their achievement as the 2019 State Champions in Class 2A. The Junior Varsity Lady Lions Basketball team became the state champions for the second time in three years. “It is only fitting that…

