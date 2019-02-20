Five Graduate from HISET Class at the Criminal Justice Center

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The graduates marched to the tune of Pomp and Circumstance, casting their tassels to the other side as they shook hands with Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs and Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray, and received their completion certificates from West Tennessee Adult Education District Coordinator Stewart Stanfill and Instructor Nancy Cavness. Friends and family, and staff from the Criminal Justice Center attended the special ceremony in the General Sessions Courtroom on Tuesday evening and a reception afterwards for the five recipients: Deshan Sanders, Pam Oliver, Travis Hughes, Steven Brasher, and David Alexander. They took a few tear-filled moments to thank everyone for their confidence and support. The West Tennessee Adult Education program, with its headquarters in Lexington, serves…

