Black History Spotlight: Montgomery is for Everyone

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Whether the wish was for fun, food, fellowship, or something cultural, ethnic, or just a great day for Bingo, it was a wonderful Thursday at the Montgomery Cultural and Enrichment Center. Outside the old gymnasium there were some building materials, and on the playground, the Head Start children were enjoying a relatively warm day. Meanwhile, in the fellowship area, Bingo was already under way. Yes, the Montgomery Cultural and Enrichment Center is a National Historic Register designated site for African American history, as the plaques, monuments, and dedicatory bricks attest, but in a larger sense, it has evolved into a place that really has been offering something for everyone. Guest speakers, exercise sessions, theater productions, and birthday celebrations, the list just grows…

For complete coverage, see the February 20th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!