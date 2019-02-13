Unclaimed Veterans Service Held at Parkers Crossroads

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Veterans Honor Guard at Parkers Crossroads assembled into formation as the Patriot Guard motorcycle escort pulled into the chapel area of the Tennessee Veterans Cemetery- Parkers Crossroads. It was a little before 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 7th, when the unclaimed remains of Korean War veteran Mary Nolen were brought in for her final resting place. She was 86 years old and had been a resident at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Humboldt, TN. There was no family to claim her remains or mourn her passing, but a recent change in Tennessee law gave the Medina Funeral Home and Cremation Service the authority to secure a…

