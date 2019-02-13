Lexington Receives Portion of Waste Management Grant for Recycling Carts

Lexington is one of three towns to receive funds that will provide free recycling carts. Pictured are: (L-R) City of Henderson Mayor Bobby King, City of Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs, Lexington Public Works Director Robbie McCready, Chester County Solid Waste Director Danny Benard, Recycling Coordinator Amber Greene, TN Department of Environment & Conservation Larry Christley, Chester County Mayor Barry Hutcherson, and Education Coordinator Misti Pequignot. Not Pictured: City of Adamsville Mayor David Leckner, and McNairy County Solid Waste Director Cindy Kenned.
Photo Submitted / The Lexington Progress

The cities of Henderson, Lexington, and Adamsville are partnering together with West Tennessee Regional Recycling Hub to roll out free, 96-gallon recycling carts to residents. This effort is thanks to a $179,787.00 Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation Waste Reduction Grant received by West Tennessee Regional Recycling Hub in Chester County. Each 96-gallon recycling cart will be given to…

