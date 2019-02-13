Lady Lions Finish The Regular Season With Record of 15-11

The Lady Lions had one final game before the regular season came to a close. The Lady Lions had already established their above .500 record in the past weeks, but a rival game against Adamsville made sure they came to play. On Tuesday night, the Lady Lions played great in the season finale at Adamsville. The game started off at a brisk pace that saw the Lady Lions gain the early advantage. The Lady Lions stayed one step ahead of Adamsville and held an…

For the complete story, see the February 13th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!